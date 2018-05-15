Maradona named president of Dinamo Brest

Dinamo Brest have appointed Diego Maradona as their new president on a three-year deal.

The former Argentina star has taken over as head of the Belarusian club's board after leaving his most recent coaching job with Al Fujairah, who play in the United Arab Emirates' second tier.

"Yes, Diego is with us!" Dinamo Brest tweeted on Tuesday.

"Legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona signed a three-year contract with the football club and took office as chairman of the club's board."

ДА, ДИЕГО С НАМИ! Легендарный футболист Диего Армандо Марадона подписал трехлетний контракт с футбольным клубом "Динамо-Брест" и вступил в должность Председателя правления клуба. May 15, 2018

Maradona posted a picture of him signing a contract on his official Instagram page, with the caption: "I signed the contract and I AM the president of Dinamo Brest. Thank you for the confidence and for thinking of me."

Maradona's new club are eighth in Belarus' Premier League after the first seven matches of the season, 12 points behind dominant side BATE Borisov.

They face BATE in the Belarusian Cup final on Sunday, where they will seek to defend the trophy they won last year.