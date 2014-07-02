Maradona unimpressed by Argentina showings

The South Americans stuttered into the quarter-finals, where they will face Belgium on Saturday, when Angel di Maria struck towards the end of extra time to secure a 1-0 win over Switzerland.

That continued a trend of Argentina failing to find their best form in the competition - something that has not gone unnoticed.

And it seems Maradona, who famously led his side to the trophy in 1986 as a player and guided them to the last eight as manager in South Africa four years ago, has been unimpressed.

In his role as pundit on Venezuelan TV show De Zurda, as reported in AS, he said: "It seems to me that we have not got started yet. The team has no rhythm, no movement up front."

Maradona also suggested too much pressure is being heaped on Lionel Messi, calling on those around the Barcelona man to step up.

He added: "The kid [Messi] is very alone. I have something very strong inside - a bitter taste, anger, fight.

"Argentina have the team to do a lot better than this. They are at 40 per cent."