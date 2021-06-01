Marcel Sabitzer ignores transfer talk and focuses on life with Austria

RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer admits to taking a big interest in the Premier League but is refusing to discuss a possible move until Austria’s Euro 2020 campaign is over.

The 24-year-old, who will captain his country in a friendly against England on Wednesday night, has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club this summer, with Tottenham reported to be interested in signing him.

The midfield enforcer has been one of the top performers in Europe across the last couple of years and an impressive European Championship could attract even more interest.

However, his mind is focused on international matters ahead of a Group C campaign featuring games against North Macedonia, Holland and Ukraine.

Asked whether he would like to play in England, Sabitzer said: “I can’t really say, I am focusing on the task that I have here with the national team.

“Everything that has to do with the club and future has zero importance for me at the moment if I want to be successful with this team at the European Championship.

“I am not going to give any updates before the end of the Euros.”

Sabitzer will come up against one of the Premier League’s best in the shape of Harry Kane in Wednesday’s friendly at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

The Austrian ranks Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as the most formidable striker in the world, but he is a big fan of the Spurs man.

“Lewandowski is just the best in the world in the centre forward position, but Harry Kane, I watch a lot of Premier League and you can see how good he is and what he can do,” Sabitzer said.

“He scored over 20 goals and over 10 assists, so I do know what qualities he has and he can get something out of any situation.

“We have to be ready against him. He is one of the best strikers in the world.”

England’s preparations for the tournament kick-off in earnest against the Austrians, whose coach Franco Foda ranks them as one of the favourites to lift the Euro 2020 crown.

“For me personally England is one of the favourites for the Euros,” he said. “In the last few years they have had a great development.

“They have lots of young, dynamic players, especially offensively and they are always able in situations to do very well. They are very quick. This is why they are one of the big favourites at the Euros.”