Marcelino: Europa League a dream come true

Marcelino's Villarreal held fifth-placed Sevilla to a goalless draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, which proved to be enough to secure their spot in Europe next season.

With Valencia only managing a draw, seventh-placed Villarreal's result at Sevilla ensured they qualified for Europe due to the fact that Real Madrid and Barcelona contested the Copa del Rey final, meaning an extra Europa League spot was awarded to a team outside the top six.

The achievement caps a wonderful season for Villarreal, who returned to La Liga after a year in Spain's Segunda Division.

"Coming out of the Segunda, having suffered greatly, and achieving seventh place that allows us to be in Europe next season is a dream come true," Marcelino is quoted as saying by Marca.

"It's been a long season and we’ve suffered many injuries in the second round. I feel tremendously grateful to the players and I admire the work they do every day.



"A draw with Sevilla is a good result against a great team and in a very difficult stadium like (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan)."

Next season will mark Villarreal's return to UEFA club competition, having featured in the Champions League during the 2011-12 season.

The Spanish team, who were relegated from La Liga at the end of the season, failed to claim a point in a group containing Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Napoli.