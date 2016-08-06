Marcelo hails Zidane composure

Marcelo admits he has been impressed at the composure shown by Zinedine Zidane since he became Real Madrid coach.

Zidane succeeded Rafael Benitez in the Madrid hotseat in January, guiding them to Champions League success as well as 17 wins in 20 LaLiga games - a run that almost saw them overhaul Barcelona in the title race.

The former France international made the step up from Madrid's second-string side Castilla, and Marcelo says the transition has been seamless.

He told Marca: "He's a great person who formed an understanding with us in a short period of time, showing his talent as a coach and that he's a real winner.

"He wants us to always have the ball and fight to the death to win it back, but what struck me most of all about him is his composure."

Madrid take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Trondheim on Tuesday night and Brazil international Marcelo is taking it seriously.

"For me, and all my team-mates, it would be a proud moment to somehow win the highest European tournament," he added.

"It's the first tournament of the season and the teams are still in the middle of pre-season training after what has been a heavy summer for a lot of players from Real Madrid. But we will give everything to give joy to our fans."