Marcelo praises Zidane impact

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo praised coach Zinedine Zidane for the manner in which he has drawn improvement from the side.

Madrid were struggling for consistency under Rafael Benitez before the Spaniard was replaced by former France international Zidane in January.

Under Zidane, the Spanish giants have launched themselves into the La Liga title discussion, although they will need to beat Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday and hope leaders Barcelona drop points away to Granada, while they are also in the Champions League final against rivals Atletico Madrid.

"The boss has helped us a lot, he has given us strength," Marcelo said.

"We spoke amongst ourselves and we needed to change some things. We have changed and it has been for the better.

"I'm not going to talk about numbers because I don't like that, but the truth is we are very happy with him. He is a great coach. As I said before, things have changed for the better."

Marcelo is focussed first and foremost on getting the job done against Deportivo before worrying about the Champions League final.

"We have to keep playing as we have been doing, with patience, trying for possession and with humility towards our opponents," he told Bwin.

"I don't think they will be laid back. Teams always play strongly against Madrid, I'm certain that Deportivo will want to win… and so do we. I think it's going to be a good game."



"I don't think the first meeting will have anything to do with this one.

"It is the last game in La Liga, Deportivo will definitely want to win and it will be different.

"You have to know how to play against them because they are a team that presents not one sole threat, but several. They have several good players."