Marchisio expects Milan title challenge

Claudio Marchisio is expecting Milan to bounce back from a disappointing 2014-15 season and challenge Juventus for the Serie A title this term.

Filippo Inzaghi endured a nightmare season in charge of Milan as they finished 10th, some 35 points adrift of champions Juve.

However, Juve midfielder Marchisio believes that Milan's history means they will be among the front runners for the title under new head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

"I can't give just one name [to challenge], they are all great teams," Marchisio told Tuttosport.

"But if I had to choose I say Milan for their history, not the results of this period.

"Milan's history, like the history of Juventus, says that they never go so many years without winning."

Juve, who also won the Coppa Italia and made the UEFA Champions League final last season, have lost Carlos Tevez, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal during the close-season.

But Marchisio is happy with Juve's additions and feels there is good balance in the squad.

"Tevez, Pirlo and Vidal were key for us, but there are always changes," he added. "Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic have won a lot. We also signed quality youngsters, it is a good mix."