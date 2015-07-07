Marchisio: I cannot be Pirlo's heir

Claudio Marchisio insisted he was not the man to cover for Andrea Pirlo, after signing a five-year deal with Juventus.

Pirlo's stint at Juve officially ended when New York City revealed they had signed the 36-year-old, with the Italy international set to ply his trade for a club outside his homeland for the first time in his career.

Marchisio, who has been tied to Juve since age seven, said it was not his aim to fill the void left by maestro Pirlo.

"I cannot be Pirlo's heir because I am very different from Andrea," Marchisio told a news conference.

"That would apply even if I had played in the same position.

"I would like to spare a few words for Andrea, for everything he gave us and because he really made us grow as a team.

"He was a very important player for me.

"In these few last years I saw him playing in front of the defence and he really helped me.

"I do not have his characteristics, but I have learnt a lot from him and as a result everything was easier."

While Monday's media conference saw Marchisio's and coach Massimiliano Allegri's respective futures at Turin assured, the same cannot be said for Paul Pogba.

When asked if Pogba would remain at Juve, president Andrea Agnelli replied: "In football nothing is certain.

"I remember many years ago when there were rumours about Christian Vieri leaving Juventus, my uncle called Luciano Moggi and he replied: 'Do not worry. Vieri will not be sold for any reason.'

"Two days later Vieri went to Atletico Madrid.

"You see, in football, players are held down only from September 1."