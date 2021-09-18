Mark Reynolds relishing Dundee derby in Premiership

Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds is looking forward to the return of the Tayside derby being contested in the top flight.

The Terrors’ last three matches against Dundee were in the Championship and it is over five years since the sides met in the cinch Premiership.

United were promoted in 2020 with Dundee coming back up last season to resume the rivalry in the top division.

Ahead of the match against James McPake’s side at Tannadice on Sunday, where the Dark Blues are still looking for their first league win of the season, the 34-year-old Reynolds said: “If you ask any players from both teams they would say we both belong in that division – if you ask the fans they might tell you something different.

“We are delighted to be up there and we are delighted to have big games.

“That’s why we wanted to be in the Premiership, we wanted to play derbies and against Celtic and Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen – those are the games you look forward to.

“We said a couple of seasons ago those games are the fuel to get us back in the league and to be competing, to be doing it in the Premiership is huge.

“It is about on the day, turning up and being the better team over the 90 minutes.

“Whether it is in the Championship or Premiership the games are fiercely contested over 90 minutes and both teams want the bragging rights.

“At the start of the season you look at the fixtures to see when you are playing them and whether it is home or away.

“We are delighted it’s at home and even more delighted we will have the fans back and the place will be rocking.

“The whole squad is looking forward to it and want the whistle going to get the game started.”