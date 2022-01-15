Mark Robins ‘delighted’ as Coventry beat Peterborough to return to winning ways

Manager Mark Robins toasted a return to winning ways as Coventry claimed a first Championship success for two months, beating Peterborough 4-1.

The Sky Blues snapped a seven-game winless run in the league to climb back into play-off contention.

Posh keeper David Cornell could only parry a Gustavo Hamer thunderbolt into his own net as Coventry hit the front in the 15th minute.

Captain Matt Godden doubled the advantage 10 minutes later but Jorge Grant halved the Posh arrears eight minutes before the break.

Coventry then dominated the second half, with Callum O’Hare and Jamie Allen being denied by a post before two goals late on sealed victory.

Nathan Thompson swiped an 81st-minute Todd Kane cross into his own net before Godden finished the job with his 10th goal of the season in stoppage time.

When asked if it ranked as his side’s best away performance of the campaign, Robins said: “It’s definitely up there.

“I like it because it’s tough to come here and play. Other teams have found it difficult.

“Whenever you play Darren’s (Ferguson) sides, they test you all the time. They always throw numbers forward and they’ve got a lot of pace.

“They’ve had some brilliant results here. They’re a different kettle of fish at home than they are away.

“We’ve caught them on a day where we’ve been somewhere where we need to be, which is great to see.

“It’s a great result featuring some really good performances within the squad and I’m delighted with it.

“Peterborough came after us early in the second half, but we managed to keep our goal intact.

“We then played some really good football and created good chances as well. Had it not been for the post and goalkeeper it could’ve been more than four.

“I thought we were well worthy of the win.”

Peterborough assistant boss Matthew Etherington said: “The players and the staff are down but Coventry were the better side and fully deserved to win.

“We didn’t do well enough, particularly in transition, where Coventry were so much more aggressive than us.

“The first two goals that we conceded were poor at this level, but we got a goal back and looked better after changing shape.

“The manager said at half-time we had given ourselves an opportunity to get something from the game.

“We’ve come from behind here on other occasions but it wasn’t to be as Coventry stepped it up another gear.

“We’re still hanging in there. The results elsewhere have gone for us today and we’ll keep going.

“We’ve got a good group who are solid and strong together. We have to continue to work, with some big games coming up, particularly in February, which are going to be key to our season.”