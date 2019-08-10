Mark Warburton bemoans dropped points after QPR’s draw with Huddersfield

QPR boss Mark Warburton felt his side dropped two points despite Grant Hall’s late equaliser securing a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield.

Karlan Grant’s penalty three minutes into the second half gave the visitors the lead at the newly-named Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, before Hall headed home with seven minutes remaining.

Rangers, who won 2-1 at Stoke on the opening day of the season, battled on after Grant tucked away his spot-kick following Yoann Barbet’s foul on Elias Kachunga and were eventually rewarded.

“I’m full of respect for Huddersfield when I say this, but we’re in the dressing room disappointed because we dropped two points,” Warburton said.

“It was nip and tuck, two good teams in the first half, and both had chances. Then in the second half we lost our shape and paid the price.

“But then I thought we were very good. I thought we were dominant, moved the ball well and created chances.

“We just didn’t take those chances. But we never stopped. We were good in the second half and when we move the ball quickly we look a good team.

“You’d take four from six points at the start of the season, but right now we feel we dropped two points.”

Hall, installed as captain by new manager Warburton, is re-establishing himself in the Rangers side after being plagued by knee trouble for more than two years.

The centre-back climbed above Collin Quaner to head home Ryan Manning’s left-wing free-kick.

“He’s come back from a long injury nightmare,” Warburton said. “He’s worked hard in pre-season and he’s played a big part in getting the camaraderie together.

“I’m delighted for him. Grant and Yoann Barbet were good at Stoke last week and good again today.

“They moved the ball well and they looked confident in possession. All credit to Grant and he deserved the goal.”

Hall’s goal means Huddersfield are still waiting for their first win since relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship.

But Terriers boss Jan Siewert was pleased with his team’s performance.

“It was a big fight and a well-deserved point from our side,” Siewert said. “They had less chances than we did but they had a threat from crosses, which we knew.

“We defended them quite well – we defended all of their threatening set-plays very well.

“At the end, there was just one we didn’t defend well, and that is disappointing of course, but we take this point and learn from it.

“When you are away, first of all it’s about trying not to give them chances – and that’s what we did well. We had a midfield block and from there we went aggressively forward.

“We were good and in the second half the game went even more in our direction.

“After we scored the goal we dropped a bit too deep but still we defended everything.

“Then of course it’s disappointing when you concede a goal with a set-play.”

Siewert refused to be drawn on reports he is set to bring in Fraizer Campbell.

The Huddersfield-born striker can be signed outside the transfer window because he is a free agent, having left Hull earlier this summer.

“I can’t say anything. I can’t comment until something is done,” Siewert insisted.