Markevych expecting revitalised Dnipro

Myron Markevych has promised a new-look Dnipro when they entertain Napoli in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

Dnipro snatched a 1-1 draw at San Paolo last week despite being under pressure from Napoli for the majority of the clash and Markevych was frustrated by their out-of-sorts display.

The head coach acknowledged Napoli had restricted his side in Italy and is planning a more attacking style of play on Thursday to inspire them to a first European final.

"It will be a different game to the one we played in Italy," he said. "We'll try to break up Napoli's tempo.

"We weren't ourselves in Italy. Napoli pushed us, but my players will be more relaxed and we'll play the way we know how.

"I am confident of the fact we'll see a different football in Kiev. I know the potential of my squad and hope they can play to the best of their abilities against a very strong side.

"I can only hope my players aren't the ones people saw in the first leg."