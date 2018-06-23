Marquez asks Mexico fans to 'let them rest'

Rafael Marquez has thanked Mexico supporters for their backing throughout the World Cup, but asked fans to let them rest at the team's hotel.

Mexico have arrived in Rostov on the eve of their Group F clash with South Korea, knowing a win will secure passage to the knockout rounds, after their upset win over Germany.

A large group of Mexican fans arrived at the team hotel Friday, singing and chanting outside, in the hope of greeting their heroes.

El Tri's players did eventually come down to meet supporters where they were fronted by Mexico captain, Marquez.

"We are very excited, honestly, with the support we are receiving," he said with the whole squad behind him.

"Personally, and on behalf of the whole group, I want to thank you, but we do want to ask you to let us rest.

"Tomorrow will be a very important game and we want to give all of you a lot of satisfaction. We ask you [to let us rest] with all our heart and we thank you for all the support."

Mexico is looking to reach the last 16 for a 7th consecutive World Cup with a win Saturday.