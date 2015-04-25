Marseille in crisis, claims Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is under no illusions as to Marseille's current predicament, describing his side as being in a "crisis".

The Argentinean saw his side lose a fourth straight league game on Friday as they were beaten 5-3 by 14th-placed Lorient at the Stade Velodrome - effectively ending any slim title ambitions.

Former Marseille man Jordan Ayew scored twice to compound difficulties for Marseille and Bielsa, whose future past the end of the season remains unclear.

The former Athletic Bilbao coach was clear in his post-match news conference, telling reporters: "Of course we are in crisis.

"I think it's to do with morale rather than being a physical problem. I feel much more ashamed of the fact we have lost four games in a row than anything else.

"We were very disorganised in the second half and totally absent in the first half.

"This is a very complicated moment for the team, at the most important point of the season. It is not the time to pass on responsibilities, we need to take responsibility ourselves.

"There is no need to look to blame someone. I am obliged to look for solutions. Obviously in these last two defeats it is hard to defend my management. We need to get back to the level we were playing at before."