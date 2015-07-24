Marseille sign Diarra as Manquillo loan agreed

Marseille have completed the signing of experienced free agent Lassana Diarra, while agreeing a deal in principle for the loan of Javier Manquillo.

Former Le Havre midfielder Diarra returns to French football after 10 years away, during which time he featured for the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

However, following spells in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala and Lokomotiv Moscow, Diarra will play his football next term at the Stade Velodrome where he is set to be joined by Atletico Madrid defender Manquillo.

The Spain Under-21 international spent last term on loan at Liverpool but struggled to make an impact in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers.

His two-season deal was terminated early by mutual consent, with the 21-year-old revealing he had "not enjoyed all the desirable minutes for his growth in football".