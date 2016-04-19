Marseille suspend Michel, hand Passi first-team control

Marseille have suspended head coach Michel with immediate effect due to his recent behaviour and handed control of the team to assistant Franck Passi for the remainder of the season.

Michel has been under pressure for a large portion of his debut campaign with the south coast club, and has been suspended following a 2-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

That result left Marseille with just one win from their last 12 matches in all competitions and only six points clear of the relegation zone.

Michel's future now appears uncertain, with Passi - who represented Marseille during his playing career - handed the reins until the end of the season.

"Given the behaviour of Michel, especially in the last three weeks, Marseille have suspended him with immediate effect and summoned him to a preliminary hearing," a club statement said.

"Until the end of the season, Franck Passi, the assistant coach, will oversee the team and will be assisted by Basile Boli."

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATIONOlympique de Marseille announces the immediate suspension of Michel González as head coach. April 19, 2016

Supporters protested at the Stade Velodrome during the 0-0 draw with Bordeaux on April 10, and in the following days owner Margarita Louis-Dreyfus put the club up for sale.

Passi's first match in charge of Marseille will be at Sochaux in the Coupe de France semi-finals on Wednesday.