Marseille win marred by injuries to strikers

Girondins Bordeaux, beaten at home by Caen last weekend, were hammered 5-1 at FC Lorient to leave coach Jean Tigana fretting over his future given the 2009 champions's mid-table malaise in 12th spot.

Kevin Gameiro grabbed a hat-trick for the team in orange while Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso was sent off late on after being booked twice for handling outside the area.

"It's the first time this season we've won three in a row," Marseille coach Didier Deschamps told reporters. "With our determination and application, it was the right result."

Lucho Gonzalez broke the deadlock for the frustrated champions on 68 minutes when he slotted in Gignac's pull back and Remy netted the second 10 minutes later from close range.

Christophe Landrin pulled a goal back for Les Verts in stoppage time.

France striker Gignac, who scored twice in last weekend's 2-1 win at Sochaux, hobbled off on 74 minutes with a strained adductor muscle and Marseille said in a statement he would miss Wednesday's last-16 first leg at home to United.

Remy followed him down the tunnel with an ankle knock soon after scoring his goal.

A third forward, Brandao, was substituted midway through the second half but Marseille said he and Remy could be fit for Wednesday.

Saint Etienne, beaten 4-1 by Olympique Lyon last weekend, started the brighter at the Stade Velodrome with Gabriel Heinze almost scoring an own goal before the visitors had the ball in the net on 13 minutes only to be thwarted by the offside flag.

Marseille then had two shots cleared off the line straight after each other before finding the breakthrough.

MONACO LOSE

Monaco's hopes of a revival after last Saturday's win over Lorient proved shortlived as they lost 2-0 at Stade Brest to remain third from bottom and in the relegation zone.

Racing Lens are a place below them after a 3-2 home defeat by Sochaux which featured a red card apiece.

Auxerre, in 16th position, and bottom side AC Arles-Avignon did nothing to ease their drop fears by sharing a 1-1 draw while Caen were held 2-2 at home by Valenciennes.