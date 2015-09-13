Martial goal will raise bar - Carrick

Manchester United's Anthony Martial will likely have to deal with elevated expectations after his goal-scoring start in the Premier League, according to team-mate Michael Carrick.

Martial, 19, was acquired from Monaco in a deal that could yet be worth £58million to the Ligue 1 club, and immediately set about vindicating his price tag after coming on and sealing United's 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Midfielder Carrick, who has been at United since 2006, said Martial's individual effort after coming on as a substitute might up the ante on the teenager's shoulders.

"He is off the mark now. He has announced himself; everyone has seen it on the big stage. It's a good start for him. I am sure his confidence will be sky-high after that," Carrick said.

"It's a good way to settle him and if that has raised expectation then so be it but that is part of the game.

"It doesn't get any better than that does it, coming in and coming on and scoring against Liverpool like that.

"He has done well to get in that position and I thought the finish was terrific, how he just slotted it home, he was so calm and composed and you can't ask for a better start.

"It's a lot of money, of course it is. I suppose time will tell, won't it. But to start like that you can't really ask for more."