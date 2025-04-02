Manchester United probing into striker search with fresh new details

Manchester United look set to bolster their forward line over the summer

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side&#039;s defeat against AFC Bournemouth
Ruben Amorim needs new faces to shake up an uninspiring United team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to have their sights firmly set on attacking reinforcements after setting clear and specific guidelines in which any target must fit within.

Ruben Amorim's side have massively struggled for goals this season, with strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee contributing to six Premier League goals between them this season while the team sit 14th in the league for total goals scored (37).

The planned departures of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony only deepened the need for attacking reinforcements, albeit on a far tighter budget than many have come to expect from the club.

Manchester United probing into striker search with fresh new details

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund has struggled for form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Alejandro Garnacho could also find his head on the chopping block this summer as his young age and high potential could lead to the Red Devils commanding a hefty fee for the Argentinian.

Garnacho, who was recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best left wingers in the world, came close to a move to either Chelsea or Napoli over the winter and is now being lined up for a potential swap deal for Victor Osimhen.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho could soon be on his way out of Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, according to The Athletic, such a move may not be on the cards after it was revealed that the United hierarchy have set very strict limits on the profile of strikers they pursue.

The report claims that age and price tag will be key factors in their search, with a preference for a young, high-potential striker who will be available for a cut price given the current state of the club's finances.

This seemingly rules out both Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, both of which are in the prime of their careers and would command astronomical transfer fees and wages.

Liam Delap has been increasingly linked to an Old Trafford move as Ipswich Town edge closer to relegation, although he will also likely cost more than the Red Devils are willing to pay.

Liam Delap of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Aston Villa FC at Portman Road on September 29, 2024 in Ipswich, England.

Delap looks set for a summer move (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

While a new striker looks increasingly likely, perhaps the club should maintain a sliver of hope that Amorim can begin to get the best out of Hojlund, who showed glimpses of excellence in his debut season at the club.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

