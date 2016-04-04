Martial proud of landmark Manchester United goal

Anthony Martial spoke of his pride after scoring Manchester United's 1,000th Old Trafford goal in the Premier League era during Sunday's 1-0 win over Everton.

The France forward, 20, turned home Timothy Fosu-Mensah's cross to earn United a fourth consecutive home win and keep their hopes of Champions League football next season alive.

Manager Louis van Gaal hailed Martial's talent after the win and for the former Monaco star it was a particularly important strike given the landmark he achieved.

"Really proud to have scored @ManUtd 1000th @premierleague [goal] yesterday. Thanks again for your great support! #manchester," he wrote on Twitter.

Martial has scored eight goals in 25 Premier League appearances since joining from Monaco in September.