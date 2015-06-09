Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane in motorway collision

Republic of Ireland coach Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane were involved in a car collision on a motorway on Tuesday, the Football Association of Ireland have confirmed.

The pair was in a vehicle on the M50 near Dublin when another car drove into the back of them, though neither of them has come away with serious injuries.

Both O'Neill and Keane were assessed by the team's medical staff upon their return to the hotel where they are staying ahead of Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifier with Scotland, but the doctors were content that neither suffered any lasting damage.

An FAI spokesperson said: "It was a minor collision and nobody was hurt. Both Roy and Martin have been looked at by the doctor in the team hotel and they are both fine.



"We will need to keep an eye on them to see if any symptoms appear within the next 48-hours - like you normally would with these things.

"But we are very confident that everything is ok. They are a bit stiff and a bit shaken but all is ok. We will have training as normal tomorrow."