Martin Schmidt takes charge at Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have appointed Martin Schmidt as their new head coach.

The 50-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Bundesliga club on Monday following the sacking of Andries Jonker.

"We're very pleased that we have been able to get Martin Schmidt so quickly," said Wolfsburg team manager Dr. Tim Schumacher.

Schmidt, who spent two years in charge of Mainz until the end of last season, told the club's website: "It was not a secret that VFL had already shown interest a few months ago, but at that time it was out of the question for me due to my respect and loyalty towards Mainz.

"I am very much looking forward to this challenge, even if there is not much time to get adjusted, as we have two important games in front of us."

Jonker, along with assistant coaches Uwe Speidel and Freddie Ljungberg and first-team analyst Jan van Loon, was dismissed in the wake of Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Stuttgart.

Schmidt's first match in charge will be Tuesday's league game at home to Werder Bremen, before a trip to champions Bayern Munich on Friday.