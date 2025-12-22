How to watch Mali vs Zambia: TV info, live streams and more for Africa Cup of Nations contest
2012 winners Zambia face Mali in Group A - here's how to watch the Africa Cup of Nations clash
Watch Mali vs Zambia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Group A game wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Monday 22 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT / 09:00 ET / 15:00 local
• Venue: Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca
• TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa)
• FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK)
Mali face Zambia in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations, as the second game of the tournament swings around.
This is the first time the two sides have gone head-to-head since 2022, with El Bilal Toure scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win for Mali.
Zambia won the competition back in 2012 after beating the Ivory Coast on penalties, but didn't win a game at the last edition back in 2023.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Mali vs Zambia online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Mali vs Zambia for FREE in the UK
Mali vs Zambia will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 14:00 GMT and coverage starting just before at 13:55 GMT.
Channel 4 has won exclusive rights to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, agreeing a historic deal with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). This deal marks the first time the tournament will be available to watch for free in the UK.
Mali vs Zambia free live stream
The game is being shown live on Channel 4 via their official online streaming service. All you need to do is sign up on their website, and boom, access to live coverage of the contest!
❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.
Watch Mali vs Zambia from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the game. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
Is Mali vs Zambia on TV in the US?
Over in the US, fans can watch Mali vs Zambia on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 09:00 ET.
BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.
How to watch Mali vs Zambia in Africa
Fans in Mali watch the game on beIN Sports MENA, while those in Zambia will find the action on SuperSport.
Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in different countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.
Mali vs Zambia: Preview
Mali qualified for the tournament after winning Group I without losing a single game.
It was a record of four wins and two draws, conceding just one goal along the way.
They also boast the talented midfield experience of Spurs man Yves Bissouma and RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara among their ranks.
Mali's best performance at AFCON was back in 1972, as they finished runners-up to Congo, losing 3-2 in the final.
Zambia won the tournament back in 2012 after a famous penalty shootout win over the Ivory Coast.
Their qualifying campaign saw them top Group G ahead of the Ivory Coast on 13 points.
Scoring seven goals across six games, Zambia's water-tight defence kept them in solid shape, with striker Kennedy Musonda finishing as top scorer with 4 goals.
Leicester City man Patson Daka is also amongst their ranks and boasts plenty of pedigree in English football.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Mali 1-1 Zambia
With both sides finishing top of their respective groups, we really can't call this one, so we're going for a draw in Casablanca.
