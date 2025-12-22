‘Pep told me to enjoy it. It was a reward. I was the first Canary Islander to play in a Champions League final’ Pedro reveals calming instructions he received in biggest game of his career

If it's there to be won, Pedro has probably achieved it over the course of his 20-year career.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea winger, who recently turned 38, plies his trade for Lazio these days and while a Serie A title to round off a trophy-laden career seems highly unlikely, it's not like he's short of honours to look back upon when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Pedro is a three-time Champions League winner, a European Championship and World Cup champion, as well as a six-time league winner in Spain and England's top flights.

Pedro: 'Pep told me to just enjoy Champions League Final cameo'

Pedro scores in the UEFA Super Cup Final, 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once a youngster for Tenerife side San Isidro, Pedro joined Barcelona's La Masia academy to finish his footballing education as a teenager.

From there, he worked his way up through the club's 'C' and 'B' teams, graduating to play in one of Barcelona's best-ever sides.

Pedro moved to Chelsea in 2015, spending five years at Stamford Bridge

"I knew what my role was in a team with so many stars," he tells FourFourTwo. "With [Lionel] Messi, who made the difference every match, or Xavi and Iniesta, who would control the game and provided so many assists, it was normal that they got the attention.

"But a team needs second-line players who fit perfectly. Combined with the great individual talents, we created an almost indestructible team. We were like a machine. I believe we all received the recognition we deserved."

Pedro's three Champions League triumphs each came at Camp Nou, the first of which while he was still only 21 years-old.

The match pitted Pedro's Barça against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, who were reigning champions having defeated Chelsea in Moscow a year earlier.

While Pedro started on the bench that night at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, he was given the opportunity to make an appearance when Pep Guardiola summoned him during stoppage time.

Pedro spent over a decade with the Camp Nou club

"Basically, Pep told me to enjoy it. It was a reward for the year I had. I don’t know if I deserved it, but I was the first Canary Islander to play in a Champions League final, and even though I barely had time to touch the ball, I have fond memories of it. Now I’ve been playing at the Stadio Olimpico for a few years, I always think back to that moment."

Despite Pedro's immense success with the Catalan club, it wasn't always plain sailing, as the team discovered in the same competition a year later.

Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan defeated Barcelona over two legs in the semi-final and celebrated on the pitch at Camp Nou, in front of 80,000 whistling home supporters, and a dejected Barça side.

Jose Mourinho poses alongside the Champions League trophy

Pedro, who had actually opened the scoring in the first leg at San Siro, tells FFT: "That second leg was the most painful match for that golden generation at the club – it was difficult to digest because despite losing the first leg 3-1 in Milan, we still felt that we could turn the tie around.

"In the return leg, we attacked the whole game, but it was impossible. I remember [Samuel] Eto’o defending for Inter as a full-back. The changing room was devastated, players were crying. It was a bitter night."

That summer, though, Pedro's disappointment at losing out in the Champions League turned to elation, as he was a part of the Spain squad which lifted the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The following season would see Barcelona go up against Manchester United in the Champions League Final yet again, with the same outcome.

"Scoring in a final is different, especially a Champions League final." Pedro says. "Scoring the opener at Wembley [in 2011] is another iconic moment in my career. Even now I replay it over and over, and still get emotional. That match was spectacular, we were far superior to that [Manchester] United team, full of stars and with a great manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who admitted that they were outplayed.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson admitted his side were outplayed by Barcelona in the 2011 Champions League Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of the best [matches], for sure. It’s hard to pick just one because there were many great moments, but playing like that in a Champions League Final definitely puts it on the podium."

Barcelona were crowned European champions for a second time in three seasons with Pedro crucial to the team's convincing 3-1 victory.

The story of Pedro's third and likely final Champions League triumph bore similarities to his first, in terms of the involvement he was afforded.

Sports facilities of Football Club Barcelona. Camp Nou (Image credit: Siqui Sanchez)

The Canary Islander, who appeared on the way out of Camp Nou in 2015 after more than a decade, was introduced from the bench in second half stoppage time with Barcelona leading Juventus by two goals to one.

Within a minute, Pedro had helped Barcelona to a fourth Champions League in nine seasons, by providing the assist for Neymar's trophy-clinching goal.

"It was a delicate time for me personally," Pedro recalls. "There was lots of talk about my possible departure at the end of the season, and it could have been my last match in the Barça shirt, so I wanted to play the best possible way, just in case.

"In the end, Luis Enrique brought me on in injury time, I was able to assist Neymar, and we won another Champions League and Treble. It wasn’t easy to manage those moments because it was hard to accept not having the important role I once did, but I tried to be professional, prioritise the team’s overall wellbeing and celebrate being champions again."