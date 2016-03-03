Martinez: Anything possible for Everton

Roberto Martinez believes Everton can use the unpredictability of the Premier League to their advantage and gatecrash the European places.

Just nine points separate 11th-placed Everton and Manchester City in fourth following a midweek round of fixtures that saw four of the top five fail to win, and Martinez has called on his team to finish the season with a flourish - starting against West Ham on Saturday.

"This season the margins are so small, the games full of intensity and intent," the Spaniard told Thursday's news conference. "There is a real psychological belief from teams that they can win football games.

"I haven't seen that for a long time. Previously when you played the so-called top four maybe you were going in with an inferiority complex, that doesn't happen anymore.

"What it shows is that everything is to play for, if you can find a run of results from now to the end of the season, anything is open, nothing is decided in the league.

"From our point of view we've had seven defeats all season, we've been very consistent, we are in that period where we have to get better results at home, our away from has been outstanding.

"We are looking to finish as strong as we can, we've been very consistent in the last six games across the competitions.

"We need to keep that run going until the end of the season and see where that takes us, the positions in the table this season are very much open."