Martinez: Everton can cope with fixture pile-up

After their league clash with Crystal Palace was postponed on Wednesday due to high winds, Everton will have an extra game to fit into their already-busy schedule in the final three months of the season.

Martinez fully supported the decision to postpone the Palace match, and believes handling the fixture congestion will show they are challengers for a UEFA Champions League place.

"Once you get the game called off then you need to adapt to it," he told TheLiverpool Echo.

"Looking at the squad I think we are capable of coping with a big amount of fixtures.

"If you want to have the mentality of a big team you have to be able to cope with a lot of games from the period of February until the end of the season."

Everton sit sixth in the league table with 13 games remaining, they are five points behind Tottenham in fifth and eight off Liverpool in the final Champions League place, though they now hold a game in hand over each.

As well a top-four Premier League finish to aim for, Everton remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, and face Swansea City in the fifth round on Sunday.