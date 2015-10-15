Martinez: Everton will never be easy to figure out

Everton boss Roberto Martinez wants his players to continue a hard-pressing game but admits they must continue to adapt to their opposition.

Martinez's men have been lauded for their high-pressing play but the Spaniard insists it is not the only aspect of their game.

The 42-year-old thinks his side will always be difficult to predict in the Premier League.

"We are not disclosing anything that is a secret," Martinez told the Liverpool Echo.



"We are a team that, over the last three seasons, has shown that we can play in different ways and in different manners.

"We want to be knowing what to do with the ball, be dynamic and be a real threat."

He added: "Off the ball, with the players we have, we can do different things when defending and so there is not a straight answer.

"When you are the most important team and have the best players, experience and record you can set your way of playing and that's it.

"For the others, you have to be adaptable and be able to, from week to week, master different ways of playing."

Everton - seventh in the table - will be looking to continue their five-game unbeaten run in the league when they host Manchester United on Saturday.