Martinez ready for 'defining' week in Everton season

Everton face a "defining" week in their season according to Roberto Martinez, as they prepare to face Liverpool in the Premier League and Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final.

Despite progressing to the last four in both domestics cups, Everton's league campaign has largely been one of disappointment and frustration for everyone involved with the club.

Recent games have seen banners among the fans calling for Martinez to leave, while boos have greeted some performances.

Everton have won just nine of their 33 matches in the league – with only four coming at Goodison Park – and as a result sit 12 points off the top six with five games to go.

Arch-rivals Liverpool are first up before meeting United at Wembley, and should results continue to go against him, Martinez knows his future could be under pressure.

"Football is about results, it's about the results business I would never be stupid enough to look away from that," he told a news conference.

"I am the one who drives the hunger and desire, and I set the expectations, and I know we will fight to take Everton where we want to be.

"I take full responsibility for the results at home, which we all know haven't been good enough.

"It's a defining week yes, with real excitement. To be in the FA Cup semi-final is very exciting, and something really exciting to be involved in. The derby is more than just a game, it's a chance to make our fans proud."