Martinez suffers torn hamstring

Javi Martinez will miss Spain's upcoming World Cup qualifiers after tearing the adductor in his left hamstring.

The Bayern Munich midfielder - who can also play in central defence - had been named in Julen Lopetegui's squad for Spain's trips to Italy and Albania this week.

Martinez will be missing from the travelling party, though, after tests confirmed he will be spending some time on the sidelines, which will be a blow for Spain and potentially Bayern - with a timeline for his return not provided by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

It remains unclear when the 28-year-old suffered the injury given he completed the full 90 minutes of Bayern's 1-1 draw against Cologne on Saturday.

"The medical staff of the German club informed the RFEF of the discomfort the player suffers currently," an RFEF statement read.

"Ahead of the training camp, medical tests were carried out where it was confirmed the player has a torn adductor on the left hamstring, whereby it has been decided it is best for him to miss the upcoming games."