Martinez tips Galloway for the top after Everton debut

Roberto Martinez has tipped Everton youngster Brendan Galloway to become a first-team regular at Goodison Park after impressing on his debut.

The 19-year-old - who signed from MK Dons in August - was handed a surprise start in the 2-1 victory at West Ham on Saturday and Martinez was delighted with his display.

With regular left-back Leighton Baines also set to miss the final game of the Premier League season through injury, Galloway could make his home bow against Tottenham on Sunday.

"It was a big moment in his career that he coped with in a magnificent manner," the Spaniard told Everton's official website. "I thought Brendan was always cool, composed and had an incredible confidence.

"Brendan is a young man that is developing into a very special defender.

"He is a defender that can cope with one-v-one situations, is very good in the air and is very composed on the ball.

"He can start the play, play as a left-back and probably in the future become a centre-half as well because his defending qualities are so good.

"All in all, what he is now is a player who, in my eyes, has been outstanding in his standards over the last 10 months since we brought him to the football club."