Martinez tips Galloway for the top after Everton debut
Brendan Galloway has an exciting future ahead of him after making his Everton debut on Saturday, according to Roberto Martinez.
Roberto Martinez has tipped Everton youngster Brendan Galloway to become a first-team regular at Goodison Park after impressing on his debut.
The 19-year-old - who signed from MK Dons in August - was handed a surprise start in the 2-1 victory at West Ham on Saturday and Martinez was delighted with his display.
With regular left-back Leighton Baines also set to miss the final game of the Premier League season through injury, Galloway could make his home bow against Tottenham on Sunday.
"It was a big moment in his career that he coped with in a magnificent manner," the Spaniard told Everton's official website. "I thought Brendan was always cool, composed and had an incredible confidence.
"Brendan is a young man that is developing into a very special defender.
"He is a defender that can cope with one-v-one situations, is very good in the air and is very composed on the ball.
"He can start the play, play as a left-back and probably in the future become a centre-half as well because his defending qualities are so good.
"All in all, what he is now is a player who, in my eyes, has been outstanding in his standards over the last 10 months since we brought him to the football club."
