Martinez tips new West Brom boss Mel to shine

The Everton manager takes his side to the West Midlands to face West Brom on Monday, providing the opposition for Mel's first game in English football.

And the Spaniard has tipped his compatriot, who replaced the sacked Steve Clarke, to make an impact in the Premier League.

"Pepe Mel will surprise a lot of people," Martinez said at a pre-match press conference that was held under the glare of makeshift lighting following a power cut.

"He has done a remarkable job wherever he has been.

"I expect it to be a good, open game. West Brom will be a team that will try to adapt to working under a new manager."

As Martinez prepares to take on one of the English top flight's new faces, he has vowed to take his time over making any more additions to his squad.

"The January transfer window is never easy," he continued. "We will take our time to make sure the right player joins this club."

"But my focus is on bringing in another attacking option."

Everton have already welcomed Aiden McGeady to Goodison Park from Spartak Moscow during the window, and the Republic of Ireland could make his debut on Monday.

"Aiden is in the squad for the West Brom game," added Martinez. "We feel he is ready to make a contribution.

"Sylvain (Distin) is fit for Monday's game. He has trained well.

"Ross (Barkley) is recovering well from his fracture but it is still too early to tell how long he will be out for."