Martinez: Title Leicester's to lose

The Premier League title is Leicester City's to lose this season according to Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

Claudio Ranieri's side have upset all the odds to be challenging for the title with 13 games of the 2015-16 campaign to go, sitting five points clear of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Last weekend's 3-1 victory over Manchester City put Leicester in pole position for the title come May – which would be their first top-flight triumph.

Martinez believes Ranieri's men are now clear favourites providing they can keep their squad free from injuries and suspensions between now and May.

"At the moment it's impossible to tell [who's going to win the league], it's the most open league I've been involved in," he said at a media conference.

"For me, if you were going to guarantee a starting XI, I think it is for Leicester to lose it. But you can't guarantee everyone will be fully fit or not suspended.

"But I feel now the title is for Leicester to lose, it would be an incredible achievement."