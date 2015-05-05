Martinez wary of Pienaar risk

Roberto Martinez says he will not take any risks with midfielder Steven Pienaar in the remainder of the season following persistent injuries.

The South African made his return from knee and groin problems against Swansea City on April 11 after almost four months out.

While those at Goodison Park will be keen to see the 33-year-old play a part in the remainder of Everton's campaign, Martinez has one eye on next season.

"Stevie is working really hard now to be involved before the season ends but it will be difficult to find out one way or the other," he told the club's official website.

"We'll monitor his situation and if he's 100 per cent over the next three weeks it will be great to see him on a football pitch.

"If not, we'll make sure he has a good fresh start in pre-season and make sure he's in the best possible shape to have a good campaign.



"It's a period now where we want Stevie to be fit before the end of the season but, in one way or another, he has to be starting pre-season 100 per cent."