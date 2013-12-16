Martino: Barca must perform against Man City

City will take on the Spansh champions at the Etihad Stadium on February 18 in their first game in the knockout stages of the competition,

After City finished level on points with Bayern Munich in Group D, Martino is well aware of the threat posed by the free-scoring Premier League outfit.

He said: "(It is a) tough draw, but I think they will think the same. It'll be crucial to be at our best in February.

"Manuel (Pellegrini) is one of the best coaches in the world (and) City score very easily. It's too early for an analysis now though."

Barca sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta expects two entertaining clashes against a ruthless City side that have scored 50 goals at home in all competitions this season.

"This will be a great tie against several players we know well," he said.

"It's two teams who attack very well and who have a lot of talent within their ranks, from the goalkeeping positions right through to the forwards, and that's what will make these two games even more attractive."