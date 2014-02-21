Martino settled on his best Barcelona XI

Injuries to star players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar have forced Martino to make full use of his squad this season.

However, with the Camp Nou outfit level on 60 points with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the summit of the La Liga, Martino intends to be more consistent in his team selections for the rest of the season.

"We have changed as many as nine players between games in the past but this will become less common from now on," he said.

"You won't be seeing as many changes, although there will always be modifications to maintain the tension among the players and for everyone to feel that they're playing their part."

Barca triumphed 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash at Manchester City on Tuesday, but Martino insists it is time to focus on La Liga ahead of the trip to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

"Now we have to concentrate on the league," he continued.

"We have to aspire to winning every game we have left…It would be improper not to perform well in San Sebastian. Our intention is to play well and win.

"We have to keep growing as a team. Now is when things get decided, it's the end of the season."

In reference to the on-going legal dispute surrounding the transfer of Neymar, Martino insisted the player was showing no ill-effects on the pitch.

"What's happening with Neymar is not normal, but in terms of the playing time is getting and the way he's performing, there's nothing wrong," he added.