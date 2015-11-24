Mascherano ruled out of Roma clash

Javier Mascherano is out of Barcelona's Champions League match with Roma.

The versatile Mascherano picked up a thigh injury during Barca's emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid in Saturday's Clasico, a collision with James Rodriguez forcing him off after 27 minutes.

Argentina international Mascherano sustained only bruising with no muscle damage, but the problem is severe enough to keep him out of Tuesday's game at Camp Nou.

Mascherano has been left out of the 18-man squad as Barca, who are top of Group E with 10 points, aim to seal progression to the last 16.