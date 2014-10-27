Mashaba pays tribute to 'peacemaker' Meyiwa

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Meyiwa was killed when he reportedly attempted to protect his girlfriend from intruders at her property in Vosloorus on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa is in a state of shock following Meyiwa's passing and Saturday's derby clash between the Pirates and Kaiser Chiefs in the ABSA Premiership has been called off as a mark of respect for the 27-year-old.

Mashaba appointed Meyiwa, who won seven caps for his country, as Bafana Bafana captain only last month.

And the national team coach paid an emotional tribute on Monday to a man who he revealed had a major influence both on and off the field.

He said at a press conference: "A good guy like Senzo will never just vanish. His spirit will live forever.

"To the players, the time has come for you to show that we can work harder and remember our Senzo.

"To the technical team, gents & ladies be strong. This is the time to show your character.

"Senzo was not just a goalkeeper. He was a peacemaker. That's the biggest thing I remember about him."

Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza said Meyiwa had put his club on the map and left a legacy.

"We are devastated. We had a session with the players this morning where as the chairman I needed to manage the situation." he said.

"It's not easy to hold back emotions especially on an event like this one. Senzo was not an ordinary player.

"He was a national and club captain. It was only natural that there would have been some tears this morning. I encouraged it.

"Senzo has been here since he was 13 years old. And he has written his legacy in this club. He put us on the map around the world.

"Orlando Pirates is known now continentally and around the world because of his heroics leading up to the CAF [Champions League] final."