Massey-Ellis takes challenges in her stride as she seeks to inspire

Sian Massey-Ellis brushes off misconceptions to concentrate on her job as a Premier League assistant referee.

The 33-year-old Coventry official is the only woman among 27 elite assistants in the most scrutinised football league in the world.

Massey-Ellis told Press Association Sport: “I’m quite laid back as a person. I’m just going there to enjoy a game of football.

“I love football and to be involved in the Premier League, the best league in the world, is a fantastic opportunity.

“I love the job that I do. I don’t want anything to ever get in the way.”

Sian Massey-Ellis concentrates on the job and ignores supporters (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Challenges have been overcome. She has used managers’ offices as changing facilities have been inadequate before, although facilities are improving, and she is determined to tackle barriers.

She added: “Because of my name, some people read it as ‘Sean’. I have had a situation where someone’s said ‘excuse me, love, this is the dressing room – the players’ wives’ lounge is over there’.

“I just think it’s quite funny. It goes with the territory of not being expected, being ‘Mr Sean’ on a matchday programme or things like that.

“There’s not that many of us, so I don’t take offence to any of that.”

Pioneering assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis talks about life on the line and inspiring young women: https://t.co/mHEYU7YQ7Kpic.twitter.com/F73gq3OorF— Premier League (@premierleague) March 26, 2017

She was thrust into the public spotlight when in January 2011 she was the unwitting victim of sexist comments made by Richard Keys and Andy Gray which resulted in their departures from Sky Sports.

She kept a dignified counsel and you expect the episode was put to the back of her mind as she concentrated on the job in hand.

She does not notice supporters’ criticism, believing proximity to the spectators is more of an issue at a lower level.

She added: “I genuinely can’t hear a thing they say. We’ve got the communication system in one ear and we’re talking continuously.

“When you’ve got a crowd of 20,000 behind you it’s just a roar. You can’t hear any individual comments.

Assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis focuses on the action, not the reaction to a female presence on the touchline (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I think it’s worse when you go down to grassroots. That can be more intimidating, especially for younger ones coming through.

“Lower down you probably have to have a thicker skin and just concentrate on what you’re doing.

“I’m not really interested in what they have to say behind me, because I’m so concentrated on what I have to do. If you lose focus for one second, you can miss something.”

Massey-Ellis is a specialist assistant, but she is also a mentor for aspiring female referees like Yasmin Saeed and Mel Burgin.

The most commonly asked question from those following in her footsteps is about the challenges she has faced.

Sian Massey-Ellis, right, with referee Andre Marriner and assistant Simon Long, says fitness is a big challenge (Nick Potts/PA)

Her answer often discusses fitness and training with her male counterparts.

“When we’re a pack of lads and it’s just me training, I want to be just as good as them, if not better,” she added.

That was more of a challenge post-childbirth, which featured physical changes which left her fearing for her career.

“Doctors told me I wouldn’t ever be able to referee again,” added Massey-Ellis, whose daughter Harriet is now three.

“I could’ve gone into another role refereeing, but I wasn’t ready to give up my on-field career, just because I’ve had a baby.”

Now Massey-Ellis is preparing for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France.

She is part of a Swiss team of officials because there is yet to be an international standard female referee from England.

Massey-Ellis’ presence in the Premier League shows those following in her wake what is possible.

“Even if I can inspire one person to take up a flag or a whistle or to be involved in football, I’m happy,” Massey-Ellis added.