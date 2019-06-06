Massimiliano Allegri fuels Chelsea rumours by reportedly taking English lessons

The Italian spent five years with Juventus, winning the Serie A title in every season at the helm.

Now he is on the hunt for a new challenge and has been heavily linked with the Chelsea job.

The Sun claim that he has been taking English lessons in preparation for life in London.

Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who Allegri has reportedly been in contact with, also began learning English prior to starting the job.

The man standing in his way is Maurizio Sarri, who is touted to replace Allegri at Juventus.

However, Juve would have to meet Sarri's £5.3m release clause in order to secure his services.

