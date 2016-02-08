Mata frustrated with Chelsea draw

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata was left frustrated with his team's failure to turn a good performance into three points when he visited his old hunting ground at Stamford Bridge.

The former Chelsea player signed for United in 2014 and despite helping Louis van Gaal's men to a good performance against his old club, Mata was left to rue what might have been when Diego Costa salvaged a 1-1 draw in stoppage time.

"We played very good football," Mata told Sky Sports afterwards on Sunday.

"Coming here to Chelsea isn’t easy, but particularly in the first 30 minutes and in the second half we played well – we had it so close.

"But Chelsea were always pushing and they scored a late goal and we didn’t have any time to get another goal. It’s frustrating."

Despite his annoyance, Mata said he was happy to be a part of United's improved form, which he hoped would help continue to bring improved results in spite of the draw on the road.

"When you win and when you play good football, confidence grows," he said. "I think we're showing now that we can play a high level of football and can play attractive, offensive football.

"That's what we're trying to do – that's what the fans want to see, so we try our best in every game. I think the last three or four games we've played really well."