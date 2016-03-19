Match-winner Mahrez relieved at Palace victory

Riyad Mahrez was relieved to see his solitary goal beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and send Leicester City eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Algeria international swept home Jamie Vardy's low cross in the first half at Selhurst Park to give Claudio Ranieri's side a lead that they battled to hold on to despite heavy Palace pressure in the second half.

Kasper Schmeichel made a good save to deny Bakary Sako and Damien Delaney hit the crossbar in injury time, but a diligent Leicester survived to take the win that puts pressure on Tottenham ahead of their meeting with AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

"The game was very difficult, it was a very good win," Mahrez said afterwards, as quoted by BBC Sport. "We are eight points clear, but Tottenham are still to play.

"We are very solid and compact, we will have chances in the game, and we have to keep going like this.

"It's getting close, but still seven matches to go. It's a long way, we need to keep focused on our team and we will see what we can do."

Leicester face Southampton at the King Power Stadium on April 3 in their first game after the international break.