Match-winner Pogba urges Juve to kick on

Pogba completed Juventus' scintillating second-half comeback, scoring in the 66th minute, just after an own goal from Olympiacos goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez had cancelled out Delvin Ndinga's header, which had put the Greek visitors ahead 2-1.

Just after the resumption with the score at 2-2, Juventus attacked and Pogba received Fernando Llorente's pass on the edge of the area, attempted to link with Arturo Vidal, before smashing his blocked pass into the bottom corner.

The win was critical for Juventus, as it dragged them level on points with second-placed Olympiacos in Group A, although the Serie A club missed an opportunity to claim the head-to-head advantage over the Greeks when Vidal's stoppage-time penalty was saved by Roberto.

But Pogba was not fazed by that after the match, calling on Juventus to simply build on their second win of the group stage and secure a round-of-16 berth with positive results against Malmo and Atletico Madrid on the next two matchdays.

"It was a pivotal match," the French midfielder said.

"It's all back in our hands, football is like that.

"We know that we need to carry on winning and it won't be easy but let's kick on from here."

Despite the win, Pogba reminded Juventus they cannot afford the kind of defensive lapses that saw Olympiacos score twice in Turin, if they are to advance from Group A.

"We know that we can't put a foot wrong in the Champions League," he said.

"All teams in Europe go out to win and we can't afford to switch off for a second."