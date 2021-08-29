Mathias Normann joins Norwich on season-long loan from FC Rostov

Norwich have signed midfielder Mathias Normann on a season-long loan from FC Rostov.

The Canaries hold an option to sign the 25-year-old permanently at the end of the season should he impress.

Normann, who has been capped seven times by Norway, joined Brighton from Bodo/Glimt in 2017 but did not feature for the Seagulls before moving to Rostov the following year.

He told Norwich’s website: “This will be very exciting for me.

“I know that Norwich play very good football and they like to keep the ball. They have a lot of energy. I spoke a little bit to the head coach (Daniel Farke) and everything looks very good.

“I’m a defensive midfielder, I like to tackle, to win the ball and to use my body. I like to be on the ball and try to dictate the game.

“I think I’m ready for this level now and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Farke said: “It’s not easy for us to bring a player in who had many clubs interested in him. We see lots of potential in Mathias and he’s capable to play in several roles. He’s quite versatile in the midfield positions.”