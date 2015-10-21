Matic: Chelsea slowly improving

Nemanja Matic believes Chelsea are slowly improving after an underwhelming start to the 2015-16 campaign.

Jose Mourinho's men recorded a 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa at the weekend, before getting a scoreless draw with Dynamo Kiev in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

Matic realises they are by no means firing on all cylinder yet, but is pleased with the progress they have made since the international break.

"Step by step I think we are getting better," the midfielder told the club's official website.

"We are not in a great position, but we are working hard and slowly we will get back to what we had last season.

"I’m sure that as a team we will improve. Confidence is not high when you are in a position like we are now in the Premier League but I’m sure we will do better.

"I will be happy when we get out of the group and get closer to the top of the Premier League."

Chelsea sit third in the Group G with four points from three games, while they reside 12th in the top flight after nine matches.