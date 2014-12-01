Matic: Chelsea want to be the new Invincibles

Jose Mourinho's men have been the standout side this season, unbeaten through 13 league games and six points clear at the top.

After their 0-0 draw at Sunderland on Saturday, Chelsea remain on track to emulate the unbeaten 2003-04 Arsenal side.

Matic admitted there is added pressure with that record on the line, but said his side were welcoming it.

"We are in a determined mood and there is more pressure for us because we want to go through the season unbeaten. We want to be the new Invincibles," he told The Mirror.

"I want to win every game if possible. People can say the unbeaten record is putting more pressure on us. But I would rather have it this way because winning is never boring.

"When you win, training feels better and so does playing matches. I don't know if we are better than the Chelsea team who won the title 10 years ago, but we know our qualities and we are a stylish team."

But Matic is wary of what could happen with a defeat, having been part of the 2012-13 Benfica team that lost one game and finished second to Porto.

Benfica were beaten 2-1 at Porto in their penultimate league game, and ended up finishing second to their rivals.

"[At Benfica] we lost the title, the Europa League and the Portuguese Cup in two weeks. These things happen maybe once in a thousand years," Matic said.

"But it shows what can happen and it's a lesson for Chelsea. It shows you can never be certain of anything in football. If we want to win the Premier League, we must continue playing like this in every game - right until the end.

"Even if we are still top and unbeaten with two games to go, we must not believe we have won it. We must not stop until the title is ours. We must keep going until it is definitely won.

"Benfica is an example that anything can happen in the end. And in England, there are a lot of teams who can beat you and stop you from winning the title. We must fight and at Chelsea I believe we are ready for that."