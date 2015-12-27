Matic expects more goals from Costa
Nemanja Matic says Diego Costa remains a key figure for Chelsea and has little doubt the striker will score plenty of goals.
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is confident Diego Costa will score plenty more goals this season after his Boxing Day double.
Costa has failed to hit the heights of 2014-15 so far this campaign, but bagged a brace in the struggling Premier League champions' 2-2 draw with Watford on Saturday.
The Spain striker, who is suspended for Monday's trip to Manchester United, has now scored five goals in 15 top-flight appearances this season and Matic feels he remains a key figure for Chelsea.
"Diego is a very important player for us," Matic told the official Chelsea website.
"He needed the two goals for his confidence in the future and I hope he will continue to score goals.
"I am sure he will do just that from now until the end of the season."
