Matthijs de Ligt has decided which club to join this summer - report

Juventus have won the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, report Sky Italia.

The Netherlands international excelled during the 2018/19 campaign, helping Ajax win the Eredivisie title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The central defender has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG and Manchester United in recent months.

But according to reports in Italy, he has now decided to join Juventus ahead of next season.

De Ligt rejected the chance to move to Barcelona, while PSG cooled their interest in the 19-year-old.

The Serie A champions will pay around £62m to bring the teenager to Turin.

