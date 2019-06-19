Elite European clubs on alert amid reports Matthijs de Ligt has REJECTED Barcelona

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has snubbed a move to Spanish champions Barcelona, according to Spanish press.

The 19-year-old was a star in the Ajax side that took apart Barca’s rivals Real Madrid en route to the Champions League semi-finals this summer – and is performances made him one of Europe’s most sought-after prospects this summer.

It seemed the Catalonians were favourites for the Dutch international’s signature, having already landed team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

But these latest reports from Spain could mean a move to European giants Bayern Munich or Juventus is on the cards instead.

The eye-watering cost of the centre-back could still prove a stumbling block, however: Ajax are thought to be demanding £75 million for the teenager.

NOW READ…

The two sides to Phil Foden – and 4 other things we learned from the England U21s against France

6 players who you can expect to set the Africa Cup of Nations alight