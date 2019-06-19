Elite European clubs on alert amid reports Matthijs de Ligt has REJECTED Barcelona
By Conor Pope
The Catalans were favourites to land the £75m-rated Ajax captain – but Juventus and Bayern Munich could now enter the race for his signature
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has snubbed a move to Spanish champions Barcelona, according to Spanish press.
The 19-year-old was a star in the Ajax side that took apart Barca’s rivals Real Madrid en route to the Champions League semi-finals this summer – and is performances made him one of Europe’s most sought-after prospects this summer.
It seemed the Catalonians were favourites for the Dutch international’s signature, having already landed team-mate Frenkie de Jong.
But these latest reports from Spain could mean a move to European giants Bayern Munich or Juventus is on the cards instead.
The eye-watering cost of the centre-back could still prove a stumbling block, however: Ajax are thought to be demanding £75 million for the teenager.
