Mattiello breaks leg in Chievo-Roma clash

The 19-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, sustained the horrific injury in the 16th minute when he slid in to challenge for the ball with Radja Nainggolan.

Mattiello planted his foot on the ball, before his leg bent to almost a right angle upon contact with Nainggolan's outstretched limb.

The Roma man escaped punishment - and replays indicate that decision was correct - while Mattiello was replaced by Valter Birsa.