Matuidi disappointed to stay at PSG - Raiola

Blaise Matuidi was "very disappointed" at seeing a move to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain fall through, his agent Mino Raiola has revealed.

Juventus were linked with a move for the France midfielder as a replacement for his international team-mate Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United for a world-record transfer fee.

But PSG blocked the deal and Raiola hinted his client will be seeking talks with the club after being "surprised" not to be allowed a transfer.

"[Matuidi] is very disappointed to have been taken off of the market by PSG," Raiola told Premium Sport.

"Now we will talk with the club and see. We are all surprised by their withdrawal from negotiations."

PSG's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently said Matuidi's contract, which runs until 2018, will be extended by the Ligue 1 champions.

"He is an exemplary player who has always given everything for PSG," Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien.

"He has a huge heart on the field and off it. He is a great representative of the club."